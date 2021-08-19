Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $21,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

