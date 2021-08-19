Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,137,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,423.0 days.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$32.36 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

