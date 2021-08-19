ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 400,662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 126,408 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $34.58.

