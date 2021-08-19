Ethernity Chain Trading 63% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 63% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for $18.90 or 0.00041320 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and $37.24 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.93 or 0.00845815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00047208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00103808 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,264,460 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

