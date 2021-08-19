European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $838.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 837.50 ($10.94), with a volume of 14130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £893.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 781.87.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.