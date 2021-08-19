Everest 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $674,309.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $58.41 million and approximately $674,309.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00144088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00150219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.14 or 0.99907174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00920693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.34 or 0.06754832 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

