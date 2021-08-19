EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CMO Craig Lister Sells 1,469 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
EVER stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 343,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,863. The firm has a market cap of $536.18 million, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $54.96.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
