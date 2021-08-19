Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.
Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31.
In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
