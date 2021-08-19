Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

