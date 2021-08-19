Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Down 28.7% in July

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 749,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EVOK stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,850. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

