Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,086.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

