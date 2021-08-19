Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 5,977 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.19% of Codexis worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 143,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXS opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

