Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 349.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $186.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.78. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

