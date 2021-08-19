Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Novanta by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,716,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT opened at $145.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $148.86.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.