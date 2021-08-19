Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Shares of U opened at $117.92 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $11,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,063,368 shares of company stock worth $106,785,125 in the last ninety days.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.