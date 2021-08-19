Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,862 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $365,160 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

