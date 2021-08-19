Expanse Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $16,708.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,421.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.20 or 0.06724704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.86 or 0.01404414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00370064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00138468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.33 or 0.00570281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00343633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00313839 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

