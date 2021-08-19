Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

