Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04. Exponent has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $116.18.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,948 shares of company stock worth $3,278,614. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

