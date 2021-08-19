F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.50

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 10528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.