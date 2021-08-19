Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $89.50, but opened at $93.35. Fabrinet shares last traded at $95.32, with a volume of 637 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

