Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $355.45 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

