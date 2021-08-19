Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00.
NASDAQ FB opened at $355.45 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.79.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FB has been the topic of several research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.