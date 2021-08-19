Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 4.1% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,590,069 shares of company stock valued at $897,034,631. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.12. 11,857,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,020,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

