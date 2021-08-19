Fantom (FTM) Hits One Day Volume of $260.69 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $260.69 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 50.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00056042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00849985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00047578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00103026 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

