Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $251.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

