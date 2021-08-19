FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires $254,100.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,063 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,844.66.

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

Shares of FST stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FST. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

