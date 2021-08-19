Feathercoin Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $5.47 million and $7,643.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000153 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000692 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

