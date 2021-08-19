Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

