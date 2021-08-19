Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Tops $17,298.64

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,298.64 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00142803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00150336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.75 or 0.99960924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00913502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00705235 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.