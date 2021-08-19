Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.78.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $218.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381,095 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

