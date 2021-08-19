Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $44.29.

