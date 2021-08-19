Fiducian Group Limited (FID) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15 on September 12th

Fiducian Group Limited (ASX:FID) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Sunday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26.

Fiducian Group Company Profile

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia and India. It operates through Funds Management, Corporate and Platform Administration, and Financial Planning segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

