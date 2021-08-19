Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

FOA opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Johan Gericke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.