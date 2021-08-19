Financial Contrast: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Simmons First National and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 21.50%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.06 $254.90 million $2.40 11.85 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.32 $58.73 million N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Simmons First National pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 28.67% 9.08% 1.19% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.67% 22.74% 2.09%

Risk and Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

