Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) versus Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Head-To-Head Survey

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.08 $16.60 million N/A N/A Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Finward Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 11.07% 1.10% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated through twenty-two locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

