First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

FFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. 244,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

