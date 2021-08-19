First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $521.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

