First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $521.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
About First Financial
First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
