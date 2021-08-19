First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,822,000 after buying an additional 113,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 305,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after acquiring an additional 669,290 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

