First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FR. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.40.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,817,750. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,453,000. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $130,640 and have sold 65,000 shares worth $1,435,000.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

