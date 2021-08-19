First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$23.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,275. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.48 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,925,875. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$396,000. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,640 and have sold 65,000 shares valued at $1,435,000.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

