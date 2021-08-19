First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

