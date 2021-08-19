First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

FIF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,647. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.