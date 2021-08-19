First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.