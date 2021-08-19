First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,528 shares during the period.

FPEI stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70.

