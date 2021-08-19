First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,937. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 52.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 240,206 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 1,686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter.

