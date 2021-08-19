First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $112.71 and last traded at $112.71. 18,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 77,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.