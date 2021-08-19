First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

