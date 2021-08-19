FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,290,000 after acquiring an additional 273,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 2,795,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,179. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

