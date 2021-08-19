Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU opened at $100.67 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.