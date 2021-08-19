Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alkermes worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 223.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.90, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

