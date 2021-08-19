Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 11,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 117,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.09. The company has a market cap of $229.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.